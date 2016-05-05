NEW YORK May 5 Asset manager Apollo Global
Management LLC posted an unexpected first-quarter loss
on Thursday after revising lower the value of its insurance
holding company Athene Holding Ltd to reflect market prices.
Apollo reported an economic net loss of $73 million, or 18
cents per share, between January and March, versus economic net
income (ENI) of $93.5 million a year ago. Analysts expected ENI
of 3 cents per share this quarter.
ENI is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms
that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments,
also known as the mark-to-market value.
Known for multibillion dollar corporate takeovers that were
in vogue before the 2008 global financial crisis, the U.S.
private equity industry has had a slow start this year as
investor aversion to risk has reduced funding for buyouts.
Pricey stock market valuations have also dampened the
investment appetite among large private equity firms, which have
tens of billions of unspent cash.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)