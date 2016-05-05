NEW YORK May 5 Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC posted an unexpected first-quarter loss on Thursday after revising lower the value of its insurance holding company Athene Holding Ltd to reflect market prices.

Apollo reported an economic net loss of $73 million, or 18 cents per share, between January and March, versus economic net income (ENI) of $93.5 million a year ago. Analysts expected ENI of 3 cents per share this quarter.

ENI is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value.

Known for multibillion dollar corporate takeovers that were in vogue before the 2008 global financial crisis, the U.S. private equity industry has had a slow start this year as investor aversion to risk has reduced funding for buyouts.

Pricey stock market valuations have also dampened the investment appetite among large private equity firms, which have tens of billions of unspent cash. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)