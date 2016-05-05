(Adds senior managing director's comment, details of industry
performance)
NEW YORK May 5 Asset manager Apollo Global
Management LLC warned of a "very challenging" investment
environment on Thursday as it posted an unexpected first-quarter
loss after taking a hit in its private equity investments.
The loss, while unrealized, underscored the difficult
environment faced by U.S. private equity firms such as Apollo
this year in which an erratic financing market and unfavorable
stock market valuations have cooled the pace of deal making.
Apollo reported an economic net loss of $73 million, or 18
cents per share, for the January-March period, compared with
economic net income (ENI) of $93.5 million a year ago. Analysts
expected ENI of 3 cents per share this quarter.
ENI, a key earnings metric for private equity firms,
accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also
known as the mark-to-market value.
The U.S. private equity industry has had a lethargic start
this year as investor aversion to risk reduced funding for
buyouts. Pricey stock market valuations also have damped the
investment appetite of large private equity firms, which have
tens of billions of unspent dollars.
Apollo, which has been more active than its peers in
cobbling deals together this year, said the financing market for
buyouts had picked up again, but warned the recovery may not
last.
"The good times are rolling again, at least for this month,
but you can't really predict what will happen," said Joshua
Harris, a senior managing director at Apollo.
New York-based Apollo, which manages assets of $172.5
billion, said its private equity investments gained 0.5 percent
in the first quarter, down from 2.3 percent in the same period a
year ago.
In comparison, the U.S. S&P 500 stock index rose 0.8
percent for the period, while Apollo's peers have reported gains
of up to 2 percent or a loss of 1 percent in their private
equity investments.
Among Apollo's holdings that suffered included insurance
company Athene Holding Ltd, whose fair value fell 11 percent
from the previous quarter. U.S. insurers and financial advisers
have slumped since the U.S. Department of Labor issued a rule in
April that could affect the types of products they sell.
In a sign of tougher times, deals also appeared to be taking
longer to close. Cash that was committed to new private equity
investments in the first quarter, but had yet to be deployed,
hit $4.4 billion, more than double from a year ago.
Apollo declared a dividend of 25 cents per share for the
quarter.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Bill Trott
and Alan Crosby)