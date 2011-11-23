MUMBAI Nov 23 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said on Wednesday it plans to launch 100 clinics dedicated to treat diabetes across India in three months.

The clinics would work on a specifically developed clinical pathway and offer standardised care to the diabetic patients, it said in a statement.

"Keeping in mind the rising burden of diabetes, India would need an integrated framework that would enable diabetics manage their lifestyle better," Chairman Prathap Reddy was quoted as saying in the statement. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)