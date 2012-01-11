MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian healthcare operator Apollo Hospitals Enterprise expects its health insurance joint venture with Germany's Munich Re to collect premiums of 4.5 billion Indian rupees ($87.03 million) in the fiscal year ending March against 2.8 billion rupees last year, a top official said on Wednesday.

The joint venture has clocked incremental business of 1 billion rupees in the first 8 months of the current financial year, Antony Jacob, chief executive, Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co, told reporters.

Apollo holds 74 percent in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Co, while Munich Re owns the rest. ($1 = 51.7050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Harish Nambiar)