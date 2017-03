Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS) gain 0.6 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS) is up 2.1 percent after their inclusion in National Stock Exchange's derivatives market, dealers say.

Trading of futures and options contracts in the companies' shares would be available from December 27 onwards, NSE said in a circular on Monday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)