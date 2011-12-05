Apollo Group APOL.O, the largest for-profit college in the United States, said its subsidiary Apollo Global entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Indian media company HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS).

The joint venture is intended to develop and provide educational services and programs in India, Apollo said in a regulatory filing.

New Delhi-based HT Media publishes the Hindustan Times, Hindustan and Mint newspapers.

Shares of Apollo, which runs the University of Phoenix, closed at $49.89 Friday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)