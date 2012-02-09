NEW DELHI Feb 9 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd expects its operating margin to improve by about 20 percent in the next fiscal year on the back of stabilising raw material prices, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Apollo had an operating margin of 10.15 percent in October-December, and it expects a slight improvement on that for the fiscal year ending in March 2012, Sunam Sarkar said.

The company also expects car tyre demand from original equipment manufacturers to improve in the second half of 2012, Sarkar said.

Earlier in the day, the company posted a 18.3 percent drop in net profit for the October-December quarter, primarily hurt by higher raw material costs. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)