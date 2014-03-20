(Adds background on the departure)
By Greg Roumeliotis
March 20 Marc Spilker, whom Apollo Global
Management LLC hired in 2010 to help take it public, is
stepping down as president of the private equity and credit
investment firm.
Apollo relied on Spilker not just as a senior executive but
also as a major figure in its earnings calls with investors and
analysts. The firm has no immediate plans to replace him, and
its founders will assume many of his duties in the short term.
Spilker decided it was time to step down because he saw his
job as a project that involved successfully completing Apollo's
initial public offering in 2011 and setting up the
infrastructure that comes with being a public company, according
to people close to the firm and not authorized to speak
publicly on the subject.
"Marc leaves a firm that has fulfilled the vision it set
for itself to become a successful public company and to put in
place the infrastructure and resources it requires," Apollo
co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Leon Black said in a
statement.
Spilker will stay on as an adviser until the end of the
year, Apollo said. Black and two of Apollo's other co-founders
and senior executives, Josh Harris and Marc Rowan, comprise the
management committee that will take on Spilker's duties.
Spilker, 49, joined Apollo as president in December 2010
after retiring from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where he
spent 20 years.
Apollo, whose biggest competitors include KKR & Co LP
and Blackstone Group LP, had assets under
management of about $161 billion at the end of 2013.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn)