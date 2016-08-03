(Adds quote, background, share price)
NEW YORK Aug 3 Asset manager Apollo Global
Management LLC posted quarterly earnings nearly five
times that forecast on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in the
oil market and a mark-up in the value of its insurance holding
company.
Its strong earnings underscored the respite U.S. buyout
firms have enjoyed in the second quarter, when a crude price
rally snapped a long slump, lifting the value of energy
investments.
Apollo's shares jumped 4.5 percent to $17.73, far
outperforming the 0.2 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500
index.
"We've demonstrated time and again that some of the best
investments our funds have ever made have been when markets
appear to be at their worst or most volatile," said Leon Black,
chairman and chief executive officer of Apollo.
Apollo's second-quarter economic net income, a key metric
for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains
or losses in investments, came to $394.9 million after taxes. On
a per share basis, it more than doubled to 98 cents from 38
cents a year earlier, the best performance in nearly three
years.
Analysts on average had expected 20 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In its earnings release, New York-based Apollo said income
earned from its private equity investments roughly quadrupled
from a year ago to $250.2 million in the second quarter.
It said it invested $4.6 billion into private equity in the
second quarter, the highest quarterly level since it went public
in 2011.
Earnings from its credit investments also more than doubled
to $206.3 million, helped in part by a 20 percent increase in
the fair value of insurance holding company Athene Holding Ltd.
The buyout firm said Athene's fair value was raised to
reflect "significant business growth and continued progress
towards its initial public offering."
While Apollo said the fillip in oil prices shored up its
credit investments, it remained to be seen if the energy market
could continue to buoy earnings.
Oil prices, which leapt 26 percent in the second
quarter, have headed south once more and have fallen around 16
percent so far this quarter.
Apollo declared a dividend of 37 cents per share for the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing Additional reporting by Scott
Disavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and W Simon)