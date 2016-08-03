NEW YORK Aug 3 Asset manager Apollo Global
Management LLC reported much higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Wednesday, boosted by large gains in its
credit and private equity investments.
Economic net income, a key metric for U.S. private equity
firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in
investments, came to $394.9 million after taxes. On a per-share
basis, it more than doubled to 98 cents from 38 cents a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 20 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
U.S. buyout firms, which were smarting from falling oil
prices and a languid credit market earlier this year, have shown
a bounce in earnings growth across the board as a rebound in
energy prices boosted investment returns.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)