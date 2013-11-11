MUMBAI Shares of Apollo Tyres(APLO.NS) rose as much as 5.65 percent on Monday after a U.S. judge ruled that the Indian company did not breach its obligation to close its $2.5 billion buyout of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co(CTB.N).

The judge rejected Cooper's allegations that Apollo was intentionally dragging its feet in talks with the United Steel Workers as an excuse to cut the deal's price. When the two companies announced the deal in June they anticipated it would close by October 4.

At 12.10 pm, Apollo shares were up 3.84 percent at 74.40 rupees. They have fallen more than 20 percent since the deal was announced on June 12.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)