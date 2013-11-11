MUMBAI Nov 11 Shares of Apollo Tyres
rose over 4 percent on Monday after a U.S. judge ruled that the
Indian company did not breach its obligation to close its $2.5
billion buyout of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
The judge rejected Cooper's allegations that Apollo was
intentionally dragging its feet in talks with the United Steel
Workers as an excuse to cut the deal's price. When the two
companies announced the deal in June they anticipated it would
close by Oct. 4.
At 0352 GMT, Apollo shares were up almost 5 percent at 75.10
rupees. They have fallen more than 20 percent since the deal was
announced on June 12.
