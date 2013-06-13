Parked trucks are seen through a tyre during a strike by truckers, in Chandigarh January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd fell sharply on Thursday after a $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co raised concerns about the company's debt.

Apollo will fully fund the purchase through new debt, raising the post-acquisition leverage for the combined entity to 3.8 times net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) from 1.4 times now, according to analysts' estimates.

Apollo shares ended with down 25.45 percent at 68.55 rupees.

The acquisition would form the world's seventh largest tire company and give Apollo a foothold in the top two auto markets, China and the United States.

Goldman Sachs said in a report Apollo's net debt-to-equity ratio would rise even though Cooper would service a significant portion of the additional debt the Indian company would take to finance the deal.

"We believe execution is key in order to generate stable margins particularly amid a volatile demand and raw material environment, and reduce leverage over time," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Miral Fahmy)