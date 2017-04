An employee works inside the warehouse at the Apollo Super Zone showroom in Mumbai October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Apollo Tyres(APLO.NS) jumped 9.1 percent in trade to a record high of 182.90 rupees after the company's January-March earnings beat estimates, helped by an improvement in its European operations.

Europe contributed about 39 percent of Apollo's operating profit, up from 33.3 percent a year earlier, as per Reuters calculations.

Profit before tax margin from Europe also increased to 13.3 percent in Jan-March compared with 11.6 percent a year earlier.

Apollo Tyres' stock ended up 5.75 percent at 177.35 rupees.

