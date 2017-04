A worker cleans Apollo tyres at a tyre shop in New Delhi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS) gains 2.3 percent ahead of Sept-quarter earnings later in the day.

The company's earnings may beat consensus mean estimates by 2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Consensus mean estimate is 2.67 billion rupees ($43.45 million), according to StarMine.

(1 US dollar = 61.4550 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)