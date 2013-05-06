NEW YORK May 6 Apollo Global Management LLC
on Monday reported a 72 percent increase in
first-quarter profit per share, easily beating expectations as
it took advantage of favorable capital market conditions to exit
investments.
Economic net income after taxes totaled $1.89 per share,
compared with $1.10 in the first quarter of 2012, and the $1.24
expected, on average, by analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Assets under management totaled $114.3 billion at the end of
March, compared with $113 billion at the end of December.
Apollo declared a distribution of 57 cents per Class A
share.
