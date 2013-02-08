BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
Feb 8 Apollo Global Management LLC ona conference call with analysts: * President Marc Spilker says natural resources fund held final close in December at $1.3 billion * CFO Martin Kelly says difficult to predict distributions from balance sheet investments, policy is the same * Kelly says Apollo's cash position significanty higher than where it has been in the past
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.