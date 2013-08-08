Aug 8 Apollo Global Management LLC on a conference call with analysts: * President Marc Spilker says explores investing in royalties and joint

ventures in oil & gas * CFO Martin Kelly says has realized 56 cents per share in carry in Q3 so far * Spilker says Fund VIII terms in line with prior funds except 68% management fee offset becoming 100% offset * Spilker says more challenging to put capital to work but there are areas to do it such as natural resources * Spilker says considering starting fund VIII's investment period * Spilker says has strong relationships with regulators in New York and Iowa, confident of closing Athene deal * Spilker says new managed credit accounts under negotiation range from the low hundreds of millions of dollars to higher