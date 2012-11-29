MUMBAI Nov 29 Shares in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise fell as much as 11.4 percent in opening trade a day after a source said brokerage CLSA is selling its stake for $135 million.

Several block deals were struck in Apollo Hospitals' shares in the range of 821.75-836 rupees on the BSE and NSE, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)