* Selling 6.15 pct stake at a discount of up to 6 pct
* CLSA is Apollo Hospitals' fourth largest shareholder
* Nearly $900 mln worth of equity deals in Asia on Wednesday
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Nov 28 Hong Kong brokerage CLSA is
selling its stake in India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd
for $135 million, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Wednesday.
The Apollo offering is part of nearly $900 million worth of
share deals launched or pricing across Asia on Wednesday, as
regional companies tap a revival in appetite for riskier assets.
CLSA, which is the fourth-biggest shareholder of the Indian
hospitals and pharmacy chain, is selling its 6.15 percent stake
in a range of 824 rupees ($14.8) to 876 rupees a share, said the
source, declining to be named as the details are not public.
The price range is a discount of up to 6 percent to Apollo's
Tuesday close of 876.60 rupees. Indian stock markets were shut
on Wednesday for a religious holiday. Apollo stock is up 55
percent so far this year.
The share sale was launched on Wednesday and the trade will
be executed via block deals on Thursday morning, according to a
term sheet seen by Reuters.
CLSA, which invested in Apollo in 2008, will join the long
list of foreign institutional and private equity funds, which
are taking advantage of a nearly 22 percent rise in the main
Mumbai market index so far this year.
India's stock market dropped nearly 25 percent last year,
making it one of the worst global performers and leaving few
options for private equity firms to exit their portfolio
companies through IPOs or secondary share deals.
Citigroup is the sole bookrunner for CLSA's stake sale
deal, the term sheet showed.
Elsewhere in the region, Goldman Sachs Principal Investment
Area launched an up to $262 million selldown in Chinese
automaker Geely Automobile in an indicative range of
HK$3.30 to HK$3.40 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said.
Other deals included a $189 million sale by UBS in
Thai convenience store operator CP All, IFR said.
Chinese equipment maker Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery
Group Co Ltd was set to raise nearly $300 million
from a Hong Kong share offering that was launched last week and
due to be priced later on Wednesday.
($1 = 55.5 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Editing by
Louise Heavens)