MUMBAI Nov 28 CLSA Capital Partners, the alternate investment arm of the Hong Kong-based brokerage firm, is selling its 6.15 percent stake in India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprises to raise up to $135 million, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

CLSA, which is Apollo's fourth largest shareholder, is selling 8.55 million shares in a price band of 824 rupees to 876 rupees a share, said the source, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Citigroup is the sole bookrunner to the deal, the source said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)