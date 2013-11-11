MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Nov 11 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd reported a 44 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, benefiting from a drop in raw material costs and strong performance at its European business.
Profit rose to 2.19 billion rupees for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.52 billion rupees a year earlier, Apollo said on Monday, after the market close. Four analysts on average expected the company to report a net profit of 1.79 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose slightly to 34.33 billion rupees, while the cost of materials consumed was lower at 18.16 billion rupees, bolstering margins.
To transform itself from an India-focused company into the seventh-biggest tyre maker in the world, Apollo is seeking a $2.5 billion takeover of Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.
The companies have been at odds since Cooper sued Apollo in a U.S. court, alleging that the Indian company intentionally dragged its feet in talks with Cooper's union as an excuse to reduce the price of the deal.
A U.S. judge in a partial ruling on Friday said Apollo did not breach its obligation to close the Cooper buyout last month. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Ryan Woo and Anand Basu)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA