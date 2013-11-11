Nov 11 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd reported a 44 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, benefiting from a drop in raw material costs and strong performance at its European business.

Profit rose to 2.19 billion rupees for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.52 billion rupees a year earlier, Apollo said on Monday, after the market close. Four analysts on average expected the company to report a net profit of 1.79 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose slightly to 34.33 billion rupees, while the cost of materials consumed was lower at 18.16 billion rupees, bolstering margins.

To transform itself from an India-focused company into the seventh-biggest tyre maker in the world, Apollo is seeking a $2.5 billion takeover of Cooper Tire and Rubber Co.

The companies have been at odds since Cooper sued Apollo in a U.S. court, alleging that the Indian company intentionally dragged its feet in talks with Cooper's union as an excuse to reduce the price of the deal.

A U.S. judge in a partial ruling on Friday said Apollo did not breach its obligation to close the Cooper buyout last month. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Ryan Woo and Anand Basu)