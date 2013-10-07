MUMBAI Oct 7 Apollo Tyres Ltd shares surged as much as 6.9 percent after the Indian company and U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co disagreed over whether the Indian firm should pay a lower price in its $2.5 billion takeover offer.

The disagreement over price came to light after Cooper filed a complaint in a U.S. court on Friday to force Apollo to close the acquisition "in a timely manner," casting further doubt over whether the deal would ultimately succeed.

Apollo Tyres were up 4.9 percent at 0839 GMT.