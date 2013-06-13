MUMBAI, June 13 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd shares extended losses to over 15 percent in early trade on Thursday as its buy of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about $2.5 billion raised concerns about its debt levels.

The deal, which was announced late Wednesday, is at a premium of about 43 percent to Cooper's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)