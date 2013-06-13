BRIEF-India's Shivam Autotech March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 16.5 million rupees versus 37.2 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, June 13 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd shares extended losses to over 15 percent in early trade on Thursday as its buy of U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for about $2.5 billion raised concerns about its debt levels.
The deal, which was announced late Wednesday, is at a premium of about 43 percent to Cooper's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
May 30 India's second largest airline, Jet Airways Ltd, reported a 91 percent slump in net profit for the March quarter, hurt by higher aircraft fuel expenses.