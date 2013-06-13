* Shares fall as much as 20.8 pct after $2.5 billion Cooper
deal
* Combined entity net debt/EBITDA to rise to 3.8 times -
analysts
MUMBAI, June 13 Shares in India's Apollo Tyres
Ltd fell to their lowest in over 18 months on Thursday
after a $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber
Co raised concerns about the company's debt.
Apollo will fully fund the purchase through new debt,
raising the post-acquisition leverage for the combined entity to
3.8 times net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) from 1.4 times now, according to
analysts' estimates.
Apollo shares were down 18.6 percent at 74.85 rupees at 0456
GMT and were on track to post their biggest single-day
percentage fall. They earlier fell by as much as 20.8 percent to
their lowest level since February 2012.
The acquisition would form the world's seventh largest tire
company and give Apollo a foothold in the top two auto markets,
China and the United States.
Goldman Sachs said in a report Apollo's net debt-to-equity
ratio would rise even though Cooper would service a significant
portion of the additional debt the Indian company would take to
finance the deal.
"We believe execution is key in order to generate stable
margins particularly amid a volatile demand and raw material
environment, and reduce leverage over time," Goldman Sachs
analysts wrote.
($1=58.2 rupees)
