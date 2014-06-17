WASHINGTON, June 17 An Indian subsidiary of
Canadian drug company Apotex Inc manipulated laboratory data,
retesting samples until the results were acceptable, according
to a warning letter posted by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on its website on Tuesday.
The letter, dated June 16, referenced an FDA inspection that
took place in January at the company's facility in Bangalore,
India, where inspectors found significant deviations from good
manufacturing practices.
The inspection found that the company, which makes
pharmaceutical ingredients, routinely completed sample analyses
and recorded the data only if the results were acceptable.
"If the results obtained were atypical, a fresh sample was
to be prepared and analyzed," the FDA said in its letter. "The
original sample testing was not recorded."
In April, the FDA banned imports from the facility, saying
it did not comply with quality standards. The move followed
similar bans on certain products from Indian drugmakers Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The FDA said a response by privately held Apotex in February
to the agency's inspection report "lacks sufficient corrective
actions" and that the issues raised during the inspection
"demonstrate a general lack of reliability and accuracy of data
generated by your firm's laboratory."
The agency said the company's failure to create and maintain
accurate documentation "is a repeat observation reported to your
facility during the 2006 and 2010 inspections."
The FDA said that until the company corrects all the
deviations, it may withhold approval of any new product
applications.
Apotex officials were not immediately available.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)