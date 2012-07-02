By Natasha Baker
TORONTO, July 2
State of the Air, a free app released by the American Lung
Association, provides real-time updates on levels of ozone and
particulate pollution in the atmosphere -- the two most
widespread air pollutants, and among the most dangerous, in the
United States.
"More than 127 million people live in areas of the country
where there are dangerous levels of ozone and particulate
pollution, which are the two key pollutants that we address in
our new smartphone app," said Carrie Martin Munk, a former vice
president of communications and marketing for the American Lung
Association.
"We really wanted to empower individuals with the tools that
can help them live healthier lives."
Ground-level ozone, produced by emissions from industrial
plants, electric utilities and motor vehicle exhaust, is one of
the most common air pollutants, causing lung irritation and
other health concerns.
Particulates, a mix of breathable bits of soot, exhaust,
metals and chemicals, are detrimental to both the heart and
lungs and among the most dangerous air pollutants.
Air quality data within the app is provided by the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and includes current
pollution levels, as well as forecasts for later in the day and
the following day.
Along with pollutant levels, the app provides alerts based
on the Air Quality Index (AQI), which is a scale showing how
clean or polluted the air is. Based on the AQI, the app provides
guidelines on whether it might be best to cut back on outdoor
activities, especially for at-risk individuals.
"It's especially valuable for moms whose kids have asthma
for when they have after-school soccer practices to know what
kind of air they're going to be dealing with and to make
decisions for a healthier life," Munk said.
Although healthy individuals are affected by poor air
quality, people suffering from a range of illnesses are
especially at risk to its negative health effects.
"Often times poor air quality can mean life or death to
people who are suffering from lung disease, like asthma or COPD,
people with heart disease, diabetes, older adults and even
children," Munk said.
Users can also share the quality of the air through the app
to Facebook, Twitter and email, which the association hopes will
raise awareness about air pollution.
"It's an interesting challenge to raise people's awareness
about the air -- because you can't see pollutants," Munk said.
The American Lung Association also releases the State of the
Air report online each year. It provides a historical look and
gives a grade for air pollution in cities across the United
States.
Among the most polluted cities, according to the report, are
Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and Fresno, all in California. Santa
Fe, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Prescott, Arizona, are
among the cleanest cities.
The free app is available in the United States for iOS and
Android devices.
