By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 28 Traditional paper business
cards are still the status quo but a redesigned iPhone app is
helping them go digital.
CardMunch, which was relaunched after it was bought by the
online professional network LinkedIn, lets users snap photos of
business cards and transforms them into digital contacts.
It also gathers additional information about the person
from LinkedIn.
"Business cards are the first point of interaction when you
meet someone at a conference or event," said Sid Viswanathan,
co-founder of CardMunch, and now a product manager at
LinkedIn.
"But imagine a world where you can scan that card and find
out everything that LinkedIn has to offer on that particular
individual. We're showing you more than what's on that physical
card."
After scanning a card, contact details are digitally
transcribed, along with additional information from LinkedIn,
such as the person's career history, education, skills, and
mutual contacts. The app also pulls in the contact's photo.
"If you have a stack of cards and you're trying to put a
name to a face, this is the first piece of data that LinkedIn
can offer to help you solve that," he explained.
So far 1.8 million business cards have been scanned
worldwide using the app, which Viswanathan said is targeted at
professionals who meet people as part of their job.
Viswanathan said there are still accuracy issues with
optical character recognition (OCR) technology to automate the
transcription process, so the company relies on Amazon's
Mechanical Turks marketplace of workers who complete tasks that
computers aren't yet able to do well.
When the business card is uploaded by the user, it is
automatically placed on the Mechanical Turk marketplace to find
a worker who will transcribe it. But the company said it is
also evaluating other technologies.
Because of the manual entry there is a delay between the
time the business card is snapped and when contact information
is ready within in app.
"We are always evaluating what we can do to speed up the
experience for our users, while continuing to guarantee
accuracy," said Viswanathan.
CardMunch is free. A similar app called ScanBizCards is
also available for both iPhones and Android devices. It
previously relied on OCR, but recently announced a manual
transcription option using an in-house transcription team
rather than Mechanical Turks to increase privacy.