By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, April 30
TORONTO, April 30 Whether it is melting
glaciers, coastal erosion or drying lakes, a new app displays
the impact of climate change on the planet by using before and
after satellite images.
Called Fragile Earth, the app for iPhone and iPad shows how
our planet is impacted by global warming by featuring more than
70 sites such the receding Muir Glacier in Alaska, the impact of
Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and the draining of the
Mesopotamia Marshes in Iraq.
"We don't necessarily put an opinion on it," said Jethro
Lennox, head of publishing at Collins Geo, a division of Harper
Collins UK which created the app. "We're just trying to visually
portray some of the geographical features and changes around the
world."
The app also shows the impact of natural disasters including
the devastating earthquakes in Haiti and Pakistan and the
tsunami in Japan, and how mining, deforestation and dam building
have changed areas of the planet.
Users of the app slide birds-eye photographs depicting
before and after states of environmental changes.
"When you're looking at the earth changing, it's almost
surprising and it shows how amazing the place is," said Lennox.
"For years glaciers have been retreating and advancing, and we
don't really know exactly why this is taking place. But the rate
of some of these changes is amazing."
Lennox said that some of the most astounding images are of
the Aral Sea, which was once the world's fourth-largest lake but
has drastically reduced in size over the past 40 years.
"We even have to change our world maps quite regularly
because it changes so fast," he said.
The app explains what is happening in the images, which
Lennox thinks is part of its appeal because a user doesn't need
to be a scientist to understand what is happening.
It is an extension of the book "Fragile Earth," which was
published in 2006 and is now out of print. A second edition of
the book will be published later this year.
Collins Geo plans to continue to develop the app, adding
more image sets and other features.
Lennox said the company views apps as an important channel,
especially for visual content.
"Some of the more reference and illustrative books are
starting to really come alive in the app environment," he said.
Images within the app come from a variety of sources
including NASA and GeoEye, a satellite imagery company. They
date from 1914 up to the present day.
The app is available worldwide and costs $2.99.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)