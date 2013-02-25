Feb 25 For fitness enthusiasts who can't make it
to the gym a web-based app will bring group video classes, and
some friends for motivation, to them.
Wello, an app that connects users with personal trainers for
video-based workouts, has launched group classes for a range of
activities, including yoga, Taekwondo and high-intensity
interval training. Classes are led by certified trainers and are
accessible to anyone around the globe with a webcam and an
Internet connection.
"It's that ability to join in on something last-minute and
also to explore something new," said Ann Scott Plante,
co-founder of San Francisco-based company Wello.
Like traditional classes, the instructors in the video
classes, which have three to five students, offer motivation and
feedback. Users can join an existing class, or organize a new
one with friends.
Students can see a video feed of each other in the app,
along with a feed of the instructor, who can provide feedback to
them during the class.
"Instead of watching a static video that could get boring,
or isn't necessarily built for you, we thought we would give
people the opportunity to meet with a real person who would
spend the whole workout with you and correct your form," Plante
said.
Trainers on the platform are professionally certified in the
United States and their experience and reviews can be viewed
online before booking a class.
Plante said that by comparison to a traditional in-person
class, trainers in the video class give more verbal instructions
to make it easier to follow along and because they cannot
physically adjust the students.
Although trainers can offer personal fitness classes with a
video calling service such as Skype, Plante said the scheduling,
payment and review features of Wello make it appealing for both
instructors and users looking for a workout.
Wello, is available on the web with classes starting at
under $10 per class. The company, which launched in July 2012,
is working on iPad and television apps.
(Reporting by Natasha Baker in Toronto; Editing by Patricia
Reaney and Eric Beech)