By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, March 26
TORONTO, March 26 Whether it's choosing the
right present, selecting the proper size or style, or digging up
a current mailing address, gift giving can be difficult.
Karma, a new app for iPhone and Android, aims to simplify
the process with its service that lets people send gifts
instantly via SMS, email or Facebook.
The app recommends gifts based on the recipient's
demographic profile and interests, which it garners from
Facebook. After a notification of the gift is sent, the receiver
enters their mailing address, along with other personal
preferences that are relevant to the gift they will be
receiving, whether it's the size, style or color.
"You can open up Karma and, literally in under 60 seconds,
the person you're thinking of will get your card, see your gift,
can pick it out and have that fun, and then say 'Thank You,'"
said Lee Linden, the co-founder of Karma.
"I can send someone a sweatshirt without knowing their size,
or a bottle of wine without knowing if they want Sauvignon
Blanc, Merlot or Zinfandel. And the recipient can enter where
they want it shipped to, maybe it's their office because there's
a doorman there, their home, or vacation home. It's their
choice," he said.
Gifts available on the app include wine, electronics, and
fashion.
"We know that you're giving a gift to a 33-year-old man for
his birthday, and we can figure out great products for someone
of that demographic. We can see what he likes on Facebook or
what other people are choosing for men of that age," he said.
Karma allows the recipient to change not only the color,
size or style of a gift, but also the gift itself before it is
shipped. There's also the option to donate the value of the
present to a partner charity.
The app also provides notifications on events occurring in
the lives of friends in social networks using semantic
analysis, algorithms that can detect the meaning behind text,
and allows users to send gifts before submitting credit card
information.
"We're trying to think about e-commerce in a new way and
each piece is worth reconsidering," explained Linden. "Payment
is a big pain point."
Linden said the company also provides companies with
demographic targeting and advertising via social networks.
Similar apps include Wrapp and Giiv, which have a focus on
gift cards.
