By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Oct 29 Whether it's tracking the safety
of trick-or-treaters, finding a last-minute costume or giving
your house a haunted vibe, there is a Halloween app for it.
Although Hurricane Sandy will disrupt Halloween along the
east coast of the United States, millions of children across the
country are expected to celebrate the spooky holiday.
While children are eager to go trick-or-treating, parents
are concerned about the safety of their children. The Trick or
Tracker app from Iconosys lets parents monitor the location of
their children by providing location updates which arrive via
text messages.
"It allows not just mom and dad to find the kids, but the
kids to find mom and dad," said Wayne Irving, CEO of
California-based Iconosys, adding that children can also send a
distress signal, which instantly sends their location to a
parent.
The Android app, which is free until Halloween, also sets a
maximum distance that the child can stray from home, and
notifies the parent when they have gone too far.
Although some apps are branded for Halloween, others not
linked to the spooky holiday perform similar functions,
including Life360. The free app for iPhone and Android devices
lets parents create routes ahead of time.
A spokesperson for Life360 said parents should ensure their
children's phone has a fully charged battery with GPS turned on,
and they should set ground rules with their child on how often
they should be checking in.
If choosing a costume is problem, a free app called Digital
Dudz lets users create an instant costume using their
smartphone, a T-shirt and some duct tape.
The app features animations such as a live beating heart
filmed during open heart surgery and erratically moving
eyeballs. Users can incorporate the animation into their costume
by making a cut out in the T-shirt and securing the smartphone
with duct tape.
The animations also have sound effects and are interactive.
"Double tap on the heart and it turns into maggots. Double
tap again and it turns into snakes," explained Digital Dudz
creator Mark Rober.
To get into the Halloween spirit an app called Pumpkin Pal,
which costs 99 cents, lets people create their own virtual
jack-o-lanterns. Users can carve custom designs into their
virtual pumpkins then set their iPad in their window as a
last-minute decoration.
Another app, Halloween Sound Shelf, provides soundtracks to
create a haunted environment, such as ghostly laughs,
frightening screams and thunder and lightning. The app for iOS
devices is a free.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Paul Casciato)