By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, July 16
TORONTO, July 16 Finding a job is not easy but a
range of smartphone and web apps are designed to customize
employment searches and even provide information on the
competition.
Free apps such as SimplyHired, Indeed, and Monster, for
iPhone and Android devices, provide job opportunities through a
keyword search, and web-based apps, including TwitJobSearch and
TweetMyJobs, will scour Twitter for opportunities and send job
alerts through the social network.
A new free iPhone app called TheLadders takes a different
approach and sends a list of job opportunities to users based on
their employment profile and career goals.
"One of the big frustrations for job hunters is that they go
online to apply for a job and they don't hear back. It's a black
hole," said Alex Douzet, chief executive and co-founder of
TheLadders, headquartered in New York.
TheLadders uses algorithms to pick out the 50 best jobs for
a user based on location, current title, preferences, seniority,
areas of expertise, industry and salary goals.
"By doing this what we're creating is a new job discovery
mechanism that ... actually matches you to opportunities that
are relevant to your profile," he explained.
Job seekers browse opportunities by tapping on a listing to
reveal information about the position, company and requirements.
Premium users, who pay $25, can also see how they compare to
other unnamed applicants who use the app in terms of salary and
education.
When a user deletes a job opening it helps the algorithm
learn the user's preferences. By indicating they "like" a
potential job, the user's profile is sent to the recruiter.
Last week Nokia released a new job app for
Windows phones called JobLens. It uses augmented reality, which
overlays information on the real world as viewed through the
device's camera, to show users job openings in their
neighborhoods.
"Knowing proximity to a job is critical in assessing whether
it's the right opportunity," said Bryan Biniak, vice president
and general manager of global partner and app development at
Nokia.
"We're all trying to find the right work-life balance, and
minimizing your commute is an important consideration. Augmented
reality gives job seekers this insight," he added.
JobLens aggregates job postings from popular job search
sites including LinkedIn and Indeed. It also connects with
social networks to display any personal connections to the
company.
TheLadders' Douzet advises job hunters to be focused,
realistic and to apply early because after 72 hours of a job
being posted on TheLadders, the chances of hearing back from a
recruiter drop by 50 percent.