By Natasha Baker
TORONTO May 7 It's a parent's worst nightmare.
Their child doesn't come home one evening and is missing for
several days.
When a 14-year-old boy from Atlanta, Georgia disappeared
earlier this year, his mother turned to her smartphone for clues
using an app called Family Tracker that helped track his
location.
It is one of several apps that allow parents to track the
whereabouts of their children.
"You can see where your loved ones are without having to
call or bother them," said Roberto Franceschetti of LogSat, the
creators of the Family Tracker, which has more than 100,000
users and is available worldwide.
Parents can track the location of their child on a map, send
messages, and even activate an alarm on the phone remotely.
"We have an option for the sender to make a very nasty,
noisy sound. It's a loud siren and we repeat that sound every
two minutes until the person picks up," he said.
Parents don't need to own a smartphone to track their
children. The service is also accessible via the web, as long as
the phone that is being tracked is running the app, which runs
on an iPhone or Android devices.
Family Tracker has an additional service that keeps a log of
all data generated by the app for a two-week period, which the
company calls GPS breadcrumbs.
The service was used to find the missing boy in Atlanta.
"With a subscription, we keep all the locations where people
have been on our servers. You can see where your kid has been
for the past two weeks. You can find out where someone was at a
certain time, or when that person was at a specific place,"
Franceschetti explained.
"When somebody gets abducted, usually whoever does this
throws the phone away or takes the battery out. We were hoping
that our app would at least provide information on where the
person was abducted or where they had been in the past, that way
the police would have a history or some clues as to who they may
have been seeing."
But are these types of apps an invasion of privacy?
"The advantages are huge compared to the disadvantages.
Let's not forget that the person always has to give initial
permission -- no one can be tracked unless they allow someone to
do it," said Franceschetti.
A similar app called Life360 is credited with helping
families stay connected during last year's tsunami in Japan.
The mother of the missing boy, who preferred to remain
anonymous, said she will continue to use the app to track her
son.
"My advice to any parent is not to be shy about keeping tabs
on your children," she said. "Technology cannot replace
pro-active communication and healthy parent child relationships
but I have found that it is one more tool in a good parents
arsenal."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)