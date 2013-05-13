By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO May 13 Music lovers wanting to hear
live tunes without going to a concert or club or leaving the
comfort of their home can use new computer apps that connect
them to events in venues around the world.
Although event-streaming sites like Livestream offer some
live concerts, these apps are tailored exclusively for music and
try to capture the atmosphere and social aspects of a live show.
"Going to a concert is about the music. But it's also about
the shared experience of watching that music with all these
other people," said Judy Estrin, the chief executive of Redwood
City, California-based company Evntlive.
Evntlive streams concerts of well known and indie artists on
its namesake Web app, which was launched last month and is
accessible on mobile devices.
Some concerts can be viewed for free. But for others, there
is a fee of between $2.99 and $5.99. The company works directly
with musicians and venues to stream the shows.
Concert Window, which relaunched its Web app to make it
accessible on mobile devices, streams approximately 25 live
concerts each week, with fees ranging from free to $5.
The New York City-based company provides equipment such as
cameras to artists and controls the broadcast remotely. Two
thirds of the profits go to musicians.
Both Evntlive and Concert Window offer social features so
music fans can chat with others in real-time, learn more about
an artist, or watch related videos about the performer.
"It's about redefining what live performance means online,
as opposed to saying it's just a linear experience where all you
want to do is capture it and stream it," said Estrin.
Spacebar, a new app for the iPhone, focuses exclusively on
streaming audio. Any musician with an iPhone can stream a
performance on the app, whether they're in a concert hall or at
home. The first five minutes of streaming is free and then it
costs 99 cents. Fans can also tip artists.
"We are mainly targeting the artists that headline in the
small clubs. Small- to medium-sized clubs that fill 100 to 200
people," said Gregory Miller, co-founder and executive producer
of Spacebar, based in San Francisco.
About a dozen live concerts are accessible through the app
each week.
Evntlive also has on-demand content from previously recorded
concerts. Concert Window plans to launch on-demand content in
the near future.
Dan Gurney, the chief executive of Concert Window, said
online concerts are the next best thing to being at a live
concert.
"There's nothing better than kicking back on your couch
after a long day of work and enjoying some live music," he said.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Philip Barbara)