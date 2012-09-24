By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, Sept 24
TORONTO, Sept 24 It is a challenge for every
urban driver -- finding reasonably priced parking. But before
taking another loop around the block, it might be wise to
consult a new mobile app.
Parking Panda is a parking reservation service that allows
drivers to find and book parking spots directly through their
smartphones. It also lets those with empty driveways earn extra
cash by renting theirs out.
"We do everything from the driveway behind your house, to
school and church parking lots, all the way up to 10-story
commercial parking garages," said Nick Miller, co-founder and
CEO of the Baltimore-based company.
The app displays parking spots available nearby, which can
then be reserved and paid for instantly. Daily rates for parking
spots are approximately 15 to 20 percent cheaper than the
average rates in most cities, according to Miller, and include
both private parking spots, as well as commercial lots and
garages.
"Dinners in Nob Hill are better covered by a private
driveway, but a meeting for work in SOMA is better covered by a
commercial garage -- so you really need both," Miller explained,
referring to San Francisco neighborhoods.
The service, available for the iPhone and on the web, also
allows those with empty driveways to rent out their unused spots
-- an idea that Miller said was inspired by the difficulty he
faced in renting out his unused parking space in college.
"We had a townhouse with a driveway, but no car. It was
empty all the time and not used," he said. "I thought there had
to be a better way to solve the problem."
Those renting out their driveways can earn several hundred
dollars a month depending on the city and area they live in,
according to Miller.
The company has also helped schools and churches rent out
their unused lots for local events.
"The Preakness horse races is one of the biggest horse races
in the world and we helped a school sell its parking lot for the
one-day race and we made close to $5,000 for the school in a
single day just by selling its parking space," Miller said.
The company collects a fee between 15 to 20 percent for each
transaction.
Over 20,000 parking spaces can be reserved through the app
in Baltimore, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco,
California.
In the next few months, the company plans to expand its
service to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Boston, Massachusetts,
Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas.
Drivers outside these cities are still able to access
information, such as pricing, for over 500,000 parking spaces in
lots and garages near them, however they are not yet able to
reserve them within the app.
Looking ahead, the company also plans to release tools and
analytics for commercial parking lots and garages that will help
them set pricing, in a similar way to how hotel rooms or airline
tickets are priced.
Similar services include Parkatmyhouse.com, based in Britain
and ParkWhiz, based in Chicago.