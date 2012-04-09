By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, April 9
TORONTO, April 9 Splitting the bill at a
restaurant or settling road trip expenses can be as simple as
tapping two phones together to transfer the funds.
Bump Pay is a new app for person-to-person mobile payments
developed by Bump, the makers of the app of the same name that
allows the instant transfer of contact information and photos.
"You type in the amount you want to send, you bump your
phones together and you'll be immediately taken to the PayPal
confirmation page," explained David Lieb, the co-founder and CEO
of Bump.
With over 85 million downloads in the past three years of
the original Bump app, the company is expanding its focus to
other areas using their design philosophy, which is to minimize
the friction involved in exchanging information and data between
people.
And they're starting with the mobile payments space.
"The pain point we found ourselves saying is 'I don't have
any cash on me and I don't know how to give you money for those
concert tickets yesterday'" said Lieb.
Rather than focusing on the retail mobile payments space, an
area already crowded with products like Square, PayPal Here and
Intuit's GoPayment, Lieb said that the company is concentrating
exclusively on person-to-person payments.
"Right now we're focused on this problem of making it easier
for friends and colleagues to pay each other. Certainly that
could lead into other things we could do, but that was the area
we found the most pain points in," he explained.
The service only works with PayPal but Lieb said the company
is open to exploring other payment options in the future.
The app was initially created as an internal experiment as
part of their Bump Labs initiative, which is experimenting with
a variety of projects.
"They're all related to this core idea of simplifying and
speeding up a lot of the interactions that are maybe more
difficult than they should be," said Lieb.
A similar app called Venmo allows users to exchange money
using their bank and credit card accounts. PayPal also has an
app for person-to-person mobile payments, which up until March
15th, integrated Bump's technology. Some banks, such as ING
Direct, also incorporate Bump's technology into its apps.
Bump Pay relies on the physical contact of phones, so it can
only be done in person. It is available for iOS devices on the
U.S. app store.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)