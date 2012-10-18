HELSINKI Oct 18 Noisy neighbours and parking
violators: beware. A new smartphone app being used in Finland
allows reporting of nuisance crimes with a few clicks, and its
developer has started to pitch its service to police services
around Europe.
The company, Grafetee, on Thursday globally launched its
free location-based tagging application for Apple and
Google Android devices. The app allows users to
bookmark locations and link data from services like Foursquare,
Yelp, Flickr and Instagram to the sites.
So far, the police reports feature is available only in
Finland where local police now monitor reports from the app.
Juha Huttunen, Grafetee's co-founder, said the app is mostly
used to report disturbances such as noisy, intoxicated youth
gangs. Finns continue to call the emergency number in case of
serious problems.
Petri Marjamaa, superintendent at Finnish Police Board, who
introduced the solution internationally to other police forces
last week at a cyber crime conference in Czech Republic, said
the interest to adopt the app was clear.
"It's something they were very keen to see replicated in
their countries," Marjamaa said.