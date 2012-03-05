By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, March 5
TORONTO, March 5 If your standard running
routine needs an adrenaline boost, maybe flesh-eating zombies
will do the trick.
An app called Zombies, Run!, is a narrated game where
real-world runners must out run zombies and collect supplies to
keep themselves and their fellow humans alive -- and the only
way to do that, is to hit the pavement.
"When you're out running, you'll occasionally get chased by
zombies and you'll need to speed up in response over the next
minute," said the app's co-creator Adrian Hon.
"That's very much like interval training, which is one of
the best ways to get fit and to improve cardio. But it's
incredibly hard to make yourself do it because it's painful. But
when you're being chased by zombies, well that's another thing,"
he said.
The story, performed by professional actors, plays out in
one to two minute acts interspersed between the music runners
already have on their devices. As players progress throughout
the game, they start uncovering the mystery of how this
futuristic world came to be filled with zombies.
Each mission that players embark on is approximately half an
hour and there are currently 13 missions available, with 17 more
in development. Players advance in the game by automatically
collecting supplies like medicine, batteries and water for
fellow humans back at their base.
"You hear the sound of the gates of the base you live in
going up and someone says, 'The gates are broken -- we've got an
emergency' and suddenly the megaphone goes on and tells you to
report to the gate immediately 'Go, go, go!'", said Hon about
the beginning of mission three.
"Every time I hear it, I still speed up. And it puts a smile
on my face because I think 'OK, let's go for it'" he said.
Created in conjunction with award-winning novelist Naomi
Alderman, the motivation for the app was to use the power of
storytelling to make running more entertaining and motivating.
"For a lot of people who want to get into running it's been
a great motivational tool. But we also have people who are
running for an hour or two hours just because they want
something more interesting than music or a podcast," she said.
Hon, who started running a few years ago, said that while
apps that provide badges or points for running are motivating,
they lack the engagement factor that he believes many runners
need.
"They don't make the act of running anymore fun. You might
be running and thinking 'I can't wait to get home to add five
more points to my running log' but it's not really any greater
when you're out there," he said.
An upcoming update to the app will track metrics such as
speed, distance, time and calories burned. The company is also
working on two add-on packs: one for beginners to ease them
into running, and the other for interval training, for which
Alderman said the app is particularly useful.
"We have all the built-in instincts in our brains to run
away from predators. So it's a really powerful motivation to
use," she said.
The app is available for iPhone and Android devices.
(Reporting by Natasha Baker; editing by Patricia Reaney)