By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Oct 8 If matching socks is a daily
problem a new app that sorts them into pairs and even lets users
know when it is time to buy a new pair may help.
The free iPhone app called Blacksocks is the brainchild of
the Swiss luxury sock company of the same name to help their
customers match socks embedded with a chip.
It tells users which two socks are a pair, the date they
were purchased and how many times they have been washed
throughout their lifetime.
Although some critics may dismiss it as a useless waste of
technology, Blacksocks founder and CEO Samy Liechti said it
serves a purpose and is fun.
"It's a gadget and a lot of people, especially men, like
gadgets," he explained. "Most of the buyers are tech-savvy early
adopters."
Black socks, which are prone to fading more than lighter
colors, make up 80 percent of the men's global sock market,
according to Liechti.
"Socks wash out after a while. If customers have several
socks from us washed out in different degrees, we thought we
should help them sort socks more precisely," he said.
A wireless device call the Sock Sorter scans each sock,
matches it to its pair and indicates if it is for right or left
foot.
Users scan their socks until the app notifies them that a
match has been found. The device also identifies lone socks and
can tell owners when it is time to buy a new pair.
The app has been tested on 2,000 pairs of socks, according
to Liechti.
"We did a lot of testing and worked together with guys who
usually evaluate satellite pictures where there are also several
degrees of gray. They helped us a lot in analyzing the data we
get out of the camera," he said.
So far, the company has sold about 500 starter kits, which
include the Sock Sorter and 10 pairs of smart socks and costs
$189.
In addition to being useful, Liechti said it is also fun.
"There's this expression, gamification, everything becomes
more playful, and so we thought why should sorting socks not be
playful as well."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)