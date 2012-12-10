By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 10 Crowded airports and delayed
flights are unavoidable hallmarks of holiday travel, but a new
app aims to make the experience more navigable.
TravelNerd is designed to alleviate the stumbling blocks
that can arise during air travel, such as finding amenities, or
figuring out the most cost-effective form of transportation to
and from the airport.
"We try to encompass the entire airport experience," said
Alice Jao, vice president of travel media for
San-Francisco-based company NerdWallet, which developed the app.
During the holiday rush, transportation to and from the
airport and finding parking can be a hassle and expensive.
"You can spend a fair amount of money unconsciously paying
for parking or transportation when you're not aware of what
other lower cost options you might have," Jao explained.
To help consumers find the most suitable option, the app
provides a run-down of ground transportation options available,
including shuttles, taxis and public transit, along with their
estimated cost and travel time to destination points within a
city.
"If you're not in a rush and you're going for a vacation you
might just want the cheapest option," Jao added.
The app also allows users to book shuttles and taxis online
where possible.
For drivers, there is a detailed list of parking venues
nearby along with price, contact information and other details
such as whether the lot is open 24-hours and has valet service.
"There are lots of parking lots available, especially ones
away from the airport that are a lot cheaper and just a mile or
two from the airport," Jao said.
During the holiday season it is important to be
well-prepared when traveling with children. The app can help
families find nurseries, child-friendly restaurants and kid-play
areas.
And for users looking for a last-minute gift there is a list
of shops at the terminal.
"We typically don't spend a lot of shopping time in the
airports," she said. "But the trends are worldwide that more and
more people are shopping within the airport -- particularly for
the holidays and for last minute gifts."
More than 50 major airports around the globe are included in
the app, which is available worldwide in English for iPhone and
iPad. The company also plans to release an Android app.
A similar app called GateGuru is available for both iPhone
and Android. It allows users to track flight departures and
provides details and ratings on amenities such as eateries,
shops and services.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)