By Natasha Baker
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Channel surfers know
that finding a great show to watch on television can be a
daunting task, especially among the hundreds of channels
available.
Peel, an app for iOS and Android, aims to solve the problem
by providing personalized recommendations based on the
television shows that users already like. The app is similar to
how Pandora recommends music, or how Netflix suggests films.
"It stemmed from recognizing the complexity that the average
user is faced with when selecting the right TV program," said
Scott Ellis, the vice president of marketing for Peel.
"We wanted to move away from the channel grid that has
become so pervasive and think about content at the core of the
experience."
Released last year as a personalized TV guide, the app was
relaunched last month to incorporate a social platform for
sharing and discovering television shows with friends.
According to Ellis, the impetus for incorporating a social
platform was to replicate the "water cooler" type of
conversations that tend to be the way most people discover new
content.
"It's about how to use an intelligent app to find the right
show to watch based on the shows I like today and based on shows
my friends are watching," he said.
Through the app users can share their favorite shows with
friends, as well as their "guilty pleasures", which Ellis said
usually consist of reality shows. Friends' favorite shows are
also accounted for in the algorithm that makes content
recommendations.
The app also pairs up with the Peel Smart Remote for
consumers who want to control their television sets without
using their remote controls. The pear-shaped piece of hardware
takes commands from the app and then uses infrared to control
the television, settop box, or virtually any other device in a
user's living room.
"You can go from discovering, to selecting and then
watching," Ellis said, adding that the device solves another
modern day problem -- having too many remotes.
Ellis said that once more devices incorporate infrared, it
will be possible to control the television without requiring
another piece of hardware.
The company has partnered with Samsung, which has
pre-installed Peel on select devices that have infrared. The
Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 Plus, launched in October, was the first
device to incorporate what they call the Peel Smart Remote app.
"Within a single element experience, users can discover
shows and control the television set without purchasing a
separate piece of hardware," he said.
Ellis said that the next steps for the app are to integrate
a more interactive second-screen experience for television
shows. The company plans to focus on the social aspect of the
app going forward, and to announce a partnership with a major
television show in the coming weeks.
Peel is a free app available in the United States.
