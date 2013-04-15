By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, April 15
TORONTO, April 15 From hatha to vinyasa and
everything in between, a new app helps yoga lovers find upcoming
classes nearby.
Om Lovers, an iPhone app, detects a user's location and
shows yoga classes happening at studios around them, including
time and directions.
"The vision was to get more people on planet earth doing
yoga," said Nancy Richardson, vice president of digital and
brand strategy at Vancouver-based yoga apparel company
Lululemon.
Classes can be found at nearly 7,000 studios in 63 countries
worldwide and can be filtered by time and type, including hatha,
power flow, vinyasa and hot yoga.
"It offers lots of different options to try different
classes, types of yoga, and experience different teachers,"
Richardson said.
Yogis can also keep up with the schedules of their favorite
instructors. The app has over 30,000 instructor profiles, which
include a schedule of their upcoming classes.
According to Rachel Acheson, vice president of brand and
community at Lululemon, the turnover for yoga is high. Although
there are approximately 20 million people practicing yoga, about
20 percent drop out every year.
"The new people to yoga every year is substantial," said
Acheson. "Finding your teacher is one of the biggest things that
drives commitment to the practice."
Users can invite friends to join in on class by sending a
text, tweet, email or Facebook message through the app, and keep
track of the classes they're headed to.
The app launched Thursday and by Saturday had been
downloaded over 18,000 times. It secured the top spot in the
Health and Fitness category on Apple's App Store in Canada, and
the third spot in the category in the U.S.
It is the first digital experience that the company has
developed in-house, and is part of Lululemon's push towards
creating hyper-local experiences for consumers.
"That connection with our guests and studio partners is
happening on a local level," Richardson said. "Our digital
strategy is people-first. Our goal is to build authentic
relationships with communities."
Although users can add a class to their schedule, which
syncs with the calendar app, it is not yet possible to book or
pay for a class within the app.
"We're waiting to see what guests want, and we're not
confident they're going to want to book," Richardson responded,
adding that the company is actively monitoring feedback.
The company will continue to monitor demand for other
platforms, but the company's customers are predominantly iPhone
users, according to Richardson.
A similar app called Mindbody Yoga is available for iPhone,
created by Mindbody, the company that supplies the data about
classes, studios and instructors used in Om Finder.
It allows users to book and pay for classes if the studio
supports that capability. It does not, however, provide the
social features found in Om Finder, or
information about in-store classes.
Another app called GoRecess, available on the web, allows
users in the United States to find and book fitness classes in
their cities, including yoga, strength-training, dance martial
arts and boot camp classes.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)