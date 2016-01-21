Jan 21 Another titan of Wall Street has opened a
Florida beachfront office.
The latest large financial firm to establish itself in the
Sunshine State is Appaloosa, the $18.6 billion hedge fund
manager led by David Tepper. Appaloosa recently opened a small
office on Washington Avenue in the heart of South Beach, the
Miami area's flagship vacation destination, according to public
securities filings made this month and to people familiar with
the situation.
Tepper, 58, a former Goldman Sachs junk bond trader who is
worth an estimated $11.6 billion according to Forbes magazine,
already owns an apartment in Miami Beach, according to public
records. The Miami Beach office will have no permanent
employees, according to a person familiar with the situation,
and will be used when Tepper and others at the firm are nearby.
Tepper has relatives in the Miami area.
While Appaloosa's Miami Beach office is small, the move is a
win for the region's business development efforts. Palm Beach
and Miami officials have aggressively courted U.S.
Northeast-based financial firms for several years, recruiting
them at industry conferences and taking them on local tours.
Nitin Motwani, a developer and board member of the Miami
Downtown Development Authority, said the area's educated
workforce, cultural life, warm weather, low taxes and relatively
cheap housing make Miami a desirable base.
"(Our) work to promote the city as a viable home for funds
and their managers is gaining traction," Motwani wrote in an
email.
Large hedge fund firms that have already come to South
Florida in recent years include Universa Investments and ESL
Investments, which moved their headquarters from California and
Connecticut, respectively. Affiliated Managers Group recently
made West Palm Beach one of its two headquarters along with
London. RWC Partners and SkyBridge Capital have opened secondary
offices in the region.
Tepper is not the only financial tycoon to buy a Miami
apartment. Luxury waterfront tower Faena House, for example,
counts among its apartment owners Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, Citadel's Ken Griffin, Apollo
Global Management LLC's Leon Black and Brevan Howard
Asset Management's Alan Howard, according to a CNBC.com report
last year.
To be sure, only three of the 314 Americas-based hedge fund
firms that manage at least $1 billion are headquartered in
Florida, according to Absolute Return's Billion Dollar Club
ranking.
Appaloosa's main office will remain in Short Hills, New
Jersey, according to filings. Tepper also has homes in northern
New Jersey and Sagaponack, part of the moneyed beach vacation
area known as the Hamptons.
Appaloosa's main hedge fund, which invests in stocks and
bonds, had a strong year in 2015 as others suffered. It gained
about 11 percent through October, according to a person familiar
with the situation. The Absolute Return Composite index, which
tracks all hedge fund strategies, fell 0.16 percent for the full
year.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Matthew Lewis)