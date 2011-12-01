SAN FRANCISCO Dec 1 Apple Inc is
facing its first major controversy over well-received voice
software Siri, as the cutting-edge iPhone search service ran
afoul of abortion rights advocates.
Siri - one of the most popular features of Apple's new
iPhone 4S - drew the ire of bloggers and the National Abortion
and Reproductive Rights Action League when it could not locate
abortion clinics when asked.
NARAL's president, Nancy Keenan, dashed off an email to
Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook in which she complained:
"In some cases, Siri is not providing your customers with
accurate or complete information about women's
reproductive-health services."
But Apple said Siri's inability to pull up information was
not intentional, blaming the flaw on the fact it was still in
beta, or testing, phase.
"Our customers want to use Siri to find out all types of
information and while it can find a lot, it doesn't always find
what you want," Apple spokeswoman Natalie Harrison said. "These
are not intentional omissions meant to offend anyone, it simply
means that, as we bring Siri from beta to a final product, we
find places where we can do better, and we will in the coming
weeks."
Cook responded to Keenan with a similar statement,
according to the group's website, which posted the email.
Apple uses a variety of online resources to search for
information and relies mainly on review website Yelp for local
businesses.