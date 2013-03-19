By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Apple Inc has
snagged Adobe System's chief technology officer, Kevin
Lynch, who oversees the software maker's technology research and
experience design teams with a focus on cloud and social
computing.
Lynch, who joined Adobe in 2005 through its acquisition of
Macromedia, will be Apple's vice president of technology. He
will report to Bob Mansfield, Apple's senior vice president of
technology, who leads the California gadget giant's wireless and
semiconductor team, Apple said on Tuesday.
Adobe said earlier that Lynch will leave the company
effective March 22 and that it would not be filling the CTO
position.