Customers try out iPad tablets at a new Apple store during its official oppening in Strasbourg September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reported quarterly revenue that met Wall Street expectations even as iPad sales were disappointing.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) reported a large quarterly loss as it invested heavily in operations, sending its shares down 6 percent after hours.

Commentary:

APPLE

SHAW WU, ANALYST, STERNE AGEE

"The iPhones came in better than expected. The shortfall was on the iPad for two reasons. There was a pause on the iPad ahead of the iPad mini. Everyone was waiting for that. Then they replaced the third generation iPad with the fourth generation."

"They stopped shipping the third generation to the channels. So it was customers waiting for the iPad mini and drawing down the third generation."

BRIAN COLELLO, ANALYST, MORNINGSTAR

"Thinking about the forecast for the December quarter, considering how Apple is pretty conservative, we think $52 billion is a good number and implies a solid iPhone launch and a probably a few million (iPad) mini units as well. We've always considered December to be the more important part of the iPhone 5 launch rather than September itself. Given Apple's conservatism, it seems like they are expecting a good launch."

"The EPS for the December quarter is light. Even if you know that Apple is being conservative, that is a little light to us. Perhaps there are some issues in supply chain. That's an area I'd want to know more about."

"Mac was pretty strong. By my numbers, 23 percent sequential growth in Mac versus clearly a down PC industry. That's quite strong. We'll wait to hear more that may relate to the ecosystem. That more and more iPad and iPhone customers are trading up to buy Macs and strengthening the ecosystem."

CHANNING SMITH, CO-MANAGER, CAPITAL ADVISORS GROWTH FUND

"Going into earnings we were wondering if the slowing economy will catch up with wall street and it has."

"We were happy with the iPhone and iPad sales. The jury is still out, there is some weakness in the stock. We see this as a buying opportunity. Smartphones and tablets have tremendous growth opportunities."

"Apple is very well positioned with the iPad and now the iPad mini. It has a great smartphone and we expect the iPhone 5 to sell very well. The outlook is conservative but that's not surprising. Err on the side of caution is a proven formula."

TRIP CHOWDHRY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GLOBAL EQUITIES RESEARCH

"What the numbers show is that no company is immune to the macro undercurrent. Apple follows in the line of HP, IBM, Intel and Google. Despite launching the iPhone 5 in 60 countries they just barely beat estimates."

"Forget what Apple fan boys are saying that Apple is an economy in itself, that is completely foolish to think. Gas prices are two times higher than they were four years ago and consumers do not have discretionary income to buy their favorite gadgets. The global economy is pretty much tanking and Apple's guidance is pathetic."

SHANNON CROSS, ANALYST, CROSS RESEARCH

"Relative to our numbers, they were kind of in line. What people are going to focus on is that iPad was a bit weak and iPhone was solid during the quarter. The big question comes from the guidance."

"The revenue number was definitely enough to make investors very positive at $52 billion which is basically where we were and they tend to guide conservatively. Their EPS number assumes a much lower gross margin than we'd incorporate and that they've done on a year over year basis so the big question is what does it mean with regard to next quarter?"

"What are the puts and takes in that and if there's potential upside to that number because clearly they are well below where the Street is for EPS."

"The positive out of the quarter is that they expect to sell a lot of product in the fourth quarter which is good and means the consumer is still there. We've spent the last week hearing about so much weakness in the enterprise spend but clearly the consumer is still holding in and buying Apple products.

AMAZON

JASON HELFSTEIN, ANALYST, OPPENHEIMER & CO

"The overriding theme, the shift to third party, is making the revenue number less meaningful. I think revenue is not indicative in figuring out the future profitability of the company."

JORDAN ROHAN, ANALYST, STIFEL NICOLAUS & CO

"When you read into the results the value of the goods Amazon sold on its platform beat our estimates by $2 billion, not exact but gross margins were higher than our expectations related to the fact that they sold more goods on behalf of the merchant partners. While there may be a lot of noise below the line about Living Social and higher tax rate, the core fundamentals are very strong.

EDWARD WILLIAMS, ANALYST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

"They look pretty good. The top line came in a little bit better than we were targeting. More important the gross margins were better than expected."

"With regards to the fourth quarter the top line is in line with where we are. The profitability is a little bit lower. I think the key thing, the optics of the earnings release, (investors) are blowing the Living Social stuff out of proportion. That is an important point. As far as the basic strategy is concerned they are executing against it."

KEN SENA, ANALYST, EVERCORE PARTNERS

"Revenues were in line for the quarter, margins were light and guidance for Q4 was light. A lot of it is investing in the holiday season. They are hiring people and building out their facilities."

"Amazon lost money this quarter, but it is still a story that requires some patience. There is more flexibility down the road to drive gross margin expansion. It's still exciting longer term. We have a buy rating with a $250 target."

KERRY RICE, ANALYST, NEEDHAM & CO

"On the surface it looks pretty weak, pretty significant FX (foreign exchange) headwinds. If you add that back on the top line it looks roughly better-than-expected, but much lower earnings on a GAAP basis. I assume it's likely a result of continued investment in fulfillment centers." (Reporting By Liana Baker, Nicola Leske and Jennifer Saba)