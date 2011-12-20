JERUSALEM Dec 20 Apple has
bought Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash storage technology, for
up to $500 million, the Calcalist financial daily reported on
Tuesday.
The newspaper said Anobit's management was in the process of
gathering its staff to formally announce the acquisition by
Apple.
Last week Calcalist had reported that Apple was in advanced
talks to buy Anobit for $400-$500 million.
In addition to the acquisition, Apple will also open a
research and development centre in Israel, its first outside the
United States, Calcalist said.
Anobit and Apple were not available for comment.
Anobit has developed a chip that enhances flash drive
performance through signal processing. The chip is already
incorporated in Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and the
MacBook Air.
Last week, Calcalist said Apple was interested in Anobit's
technology to increase and enhance the memory volume and
performance of its devices. The chip may as much as double the
memory volume in the new iPads and MacBooks.