By Dan Levine
| OAKLAND, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. Dec 2 Apple Inc will
defend against allegations that it abused a monopoly position in
the digital music player market as it heads to trial in a case
that could cost the company about $1 billion if it loses.
Opening statements are scheduled to begin on Tuesday in an
Oakland, California, federal court in the long-running class
action, brought by a group of individuals and businesses who
purchased iPods between 2006 and 2009. They say a 2006 iTunes
update dictated that iTunes music could only be played on iPods,
unfairly blocking competing device makers.
Plaintiffs are seeking about $350 million in damages, which
would be automatically tripled under antitrust laws. Apple says
the software update contained genuine product improvements, and
thus should not be found anticompetitive.
The case is one of a handful of antitrust lawsuits Apple has
defended over the past year. A New York federal judge found
Apple liable last year over allegations it colluded with
publishers to drive up e-book prices. Apple is appealing that
ruling.
Apple was also one of several tech companies that agreed to
settle claims that they colluded to hold down salaries by
agreeing not to poach tech workers from competitors. A U.S.
judge rejected that $324.5 million settlement as too small,
though Apple has asked an appeals court to reinstate it.
The case headed to trial on Tuesday harks back to Apple's
pre-iPhone era, when the iPod was its flagship mobile device.
Several emails from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs are expected to
be entered into evidence, along with short deposition excerpts
of Jobs videotaped before he died.
Apple executives including software chief Eddy Cue and
marketing senior vice president Philip Schiller are also
expected to testify.
Apple faced a challenge in the online music market from Real
Networks, which developed RealPlayer, its own digital song
manager, plaintiffs claim. It included software which allowed
music purchased there playable on iPods.
In 2006, Apple introduced a software update that barred
RealPlayer music from the iPod. Plaintiffs claim that
discouraged iPod owners from buying a competing device when it
came time to upgrade.
Apple, meanwhile, argues in filings that RealPlayer had less
than 3 percent of the online music market in 2006, making it
"implausible" that its iTunes update would have had such a huge
impact on iPod owners' buying decisions.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)