(Adds Apple opening statement, details of Steve Jobs
deposition)
By Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif. Dec 2 The late Steve Jobs,
co-founder of Apple Inc, led the company to violate
antitrust laws by restricting music purchases for iPod users to
Apple's iTunes digital store, an attorney for consumers suing
Apple said in court.
Opening statements began on Tuesday in an Oakland,
California, federal court in the long-running class action,
which harks back to Apple's pre-iPhone era. The plaintiffs, a
group of individuals and businesses who purchased iPods from
2006 to 2009, are seeking about $350 million in damages from
Apple for unfairly blocking competing device makers. That amount
would be automatically tripled under antitrust laws.
Plaintiff attorney Bonny Sweeney showed the court emails
from top Apple executives, including Jobs, discussing a
challenge in the online music market from Real Networks, which
developed a rival digital song manager. When it was developed,
music purchased on Real's store could be played on iPods.
"There was a concern by Apple that this would eat into their
market share," Sweeney told the eight-member jury.
Apple eventually introduced a software update that barred
RealPlayer music from the iPod. Plaintiffs say that step
discouraged iPod owners from buying a competing device when it
came time to upgrade.
Apple attorney William Isaacson said the company had every
right to improve iTunes to protect iPods from security threats,
as well as from the damage caused by Real Networks software.
"It posed a danger to the consumer experience and to the
quality of the product," Isaacson said.
The trial evidence includes emails from Jobs, as well as
video deposition testimony the former Apple chief executive gave
shortly before he died in 2011.
In July 2004, Jobs wrote to other Apple executives with a
suggested press release about Real Networks.
"How's this?" Jobs wrote. "'We are stunned that Real is
adopting the tactics and ethics of a hacker and breaking into
the iPod.'"
"I like likening them to hackers," Apple marketing chief
Philip Schiller responded.
During his 2011 deposition, Jobs displayed some of the edge
he was known for, according to a transcript filed in court.
Asked if he was familiar with Real Networks, Jobs replied: "Do
they still exist?"
Jobs said Apple was influenced by concerns about how record
companies would react if music could be taken off the iPod and
copied onto other computers. He could not recall many of the
details of how he viewed the Real Networks threat in 2004.
Asked if his statements about Real Networks at the time
sounded angry, Jobs replied: " hey don't sound too angry to me
when I read them."
He continued: "Usually, a vehement - I don't know about the
word 'vehement,' but a strong response from Apple would be a
lawsuit."
Apple argues that it did not possess monopoly power in the
digital music player market, and that it has no legal duty to
make its products compatible for competitors. Apple software
chief Eddy Cue as well as Schiller are both expected to testify.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is The Apple iPod iTunes Anti-Trust Litigation,
05-37.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, David
Gregorio and Richard Chang)